How to Watch Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Jermall Charlo returns to the ring for the first time in over 18 months when he faces Thomas LaManna.

Nathaniel Marrero

Jermall Charlo throws a left hook against Dennis Hogan.
Jermall Charlo throws a left hook against Dennis Hogan. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Jermall Charlo was once one of the top middleweights in the world with the IBF and WBC middleweight titles to his name. Inactivity and a DWI ended his run at 160 pounds, and now there are more questions than answers surrounding Charlo when he steps back into the ring for the first time in over 18 months.

The former two-division champion will have a chance to answer some of the questions surrounding his return on Saturday when he faces Thomas LaManna at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Should Charlo win, he'll be positioned to face former IBF and now interim WBA super middleweight champion Caleb Plant later in 2025. Plant faces Armando Resendiz in the main event on Saturday.

Charlo last fought on Nov. 25, 2023, when he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. by unanimous decision and has only fought twice since his victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Sept. 26, 2020.

LaManna enters his bout vs Charlo on a nine-fight win streak. In his last significant step up in competition, he was stopped by WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara on May 1, 2021.

Here is how to watch Charlo vs LaManna and the rest of the card on Saturday.

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna fight date

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna will take place on May 31, 2025.

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna start time

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

The main card for Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

How to watch Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna

TV/ Stream: Amazon Prime

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna location

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz Main Card

Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) vs Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Plant's interim WBA title

Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) vs Thomas LaManna (39-5, 18 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout

Yoelni Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs Kyrone Davis (19-3, 6 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout

Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) vs Luis Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs): 8-round junior middleweight bout

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero