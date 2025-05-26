How to Watch Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Jermall Charlo was once one of the top middleweights in the world with the IBF and WBC middleweight titles to his name. Inactivity and a DWI ended his run at 160 pounds, and now there are more questions than answers surrounding Charlo when he steps back into the ring for the first time in over 18 months.
The former two-division champion will have a chance to answer some of the questions surrounding his return on Saturday when he faces Thomas LaManna at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Should Charlo win, he'll be positioned to face former IBF and now interim WBA super middleweight champion Caleb Plant later in 2025. Plant faces Armando Resendiz in the main event on Saturday.
Charlo last fought on Nov. 25, 2023, when he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. by unanimous decision and has only fought twice since his victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Sept. 26, 2020.
LaManna enters his bout vs Charlo on a nine-fight win streak. In his last significant step up in competition, he was stopped by WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara on May 1, 2021.
Here is how to watch Charlo vs LaManna and the rest of the card on Saturday.
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna fight date
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna will take place on May 31, 2025.
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna start time
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
The main card for Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.
How to watch Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna
TV/ Stream: Amazon Prime
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna will be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna location
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz Main Card
Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) vs Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Plant's interim WBA title
Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) vs Thomas LaManna (39-5, 18 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout
Yoelni Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs Kyrone Davis (19-3, 6 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout
Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) vs Luis Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs): 8-round junior middleweight bout
