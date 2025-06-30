Gervonta Davis ‘Scared To Get Embarrassed’ As Lamont Roach Fires Warning
The Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch looks set for August 16. Their first fight back in March was one of the most controversial events in recent boxing history. The clash ended in a majority draw and the focal point was Davis taking a knee in the ninth round of the contest.
The deliberate action wasn't counted as a knockdown and Davis later claimed that hair grease dripped into his eyes, forcing him to take a knee. 'Tank' retained the WBA lightweight title due to the draw, however, there's no denying that Roach pushed him to the limits.
Ahead of the rematch, Roach has one clear message for 'Tank', "Meet me in the middle of the ring, and we'll see who leaves out of there."
Roach was also asked whether he thinks 'Tank' Davis is scared of him. He claimed Davis is not necessarily scared on a personal level, but he doesn't want to get embarrassed. Roach told TMZ Sports:
I won't necessarily say he's scared of me as a man, but he's scared to get embarrassed, that's his problem.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach 2 is one of the biggest fights to look out for. Roach recently suggested that 'Tank' hasn't signed his side of the contract yet. However, judging by his recent interview, that doesn't look like the case as he answered the question with a smile.
Not many fighters willingly stay in the pocket and trade with Gervonta Davis, with 'Tank' scoring 28 of his 30 wins by knockout. Lamont Roach, however, took everything Davis had to offer in the first fight. He landed some beautiful shots of his own and often had Davis in vulnerable positions.
There was a consensus that Davis wasn't entirely focused on the fight, resulting in a lackluster performance. And some expect him to come out much sharper in the rematch. That said, Roach is high on confidence and will be doing his own homework.
The rematch looks can go either way and will be a must-watch for fans.
