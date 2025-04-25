How To Watch Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Naoya Inoue is set to make his return to the United States after nearly four years as he takes on Ramon Cardenas on May 4. Inoue's last fight in the US was in June 2021, when he knocked out Michael Dasmarinas in the third round.
Inoue has since fought seven times, winning all of them via stoppage. The 32-year-old Japanese superstar will put his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against Cardenas. Inoue is currently 29-0-0 with 26 knockout wins under his belt.
29-year-old Cardenas is 26-1-0 with 14 knockout wins. The Texas native defeated Bryan Acosta via unanimous decision in his last outing in February 2025. Inoue, meanwhile, stopped Ye Joon Kim in January in his previous outing.
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas head-to-head
Naoya Inoue
Ramon Cardenas
Age
32
29
Height
165 cm
165 cm
Reach
171 cm
N/A
Record
29-0-0
26-1-0
Knockouts
26
14
Nationality
Japan
USA
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue comes to fight and his speed in the ring is mesmerizing. Very few fighters, if any, have the hand speed of Inoue and that speed and power has made him a knockout artist, with 26 of his 29 wins coming by way of knockout.
Ramon Cardenas, meanwhile, is not the finisher that Inoue is. Instead, he approaches his fights like a puzzle, solving the fight as it progresses.
Against someone like Inoue, though, it's hard to see Cardenas having the time to strategically approach a fight. One mistake against the Japanese star could mark the end of the fight.
Inoue can take a hit, however, he is not a brawler. He is as technical as they come.
It's a battle of a generational fighter against a contender who'll look to shock the world.
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight date
Date: May 4, 2025
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas takes place on May 4, 2025.
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas start time
Time: 11 PM EST/ 8 PM PST
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas will start at 11 pm EST.
TV/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
TV/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
You can watch Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas on ESPN and ESPN+.
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas location
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight card
Undisputed junior featherweight championship: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas
WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez
Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs Fabian Maidana
Junior welterweight: Emiliano Vargas vs TBA
