How To Watch Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Know more details about Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas.

Apratim Banerjee

Naoya Inoue is set to make his return to the United States after nearly four years as he takes on Ramon Cardenas on May 4. Inoue's last fight in the US was in June 2021, when he knocked out Michael Dasmarinas in the third round.

Inoue has since fought seven times, winning all of them via stoppage. The 32-year-old Japanese superstar will put his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against Cardenas. Inoue is currently 29-0-0 with 26 knockout wins under his belt.

29-year-old Cardenas is 26-1-0 with 14 knockout wins. The Texas native defeated Bryan Acosta via unanimous decision in his last outing in February 2025. Inoue, meanwhile, stopped Ye Joon Kim in January in his previous outing.

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas head-to-head

Naoya Inoue

Ramon Cardenas

Age

32

29

Height

165 cm

165 cm

Reach

171 cm

N/A

Record

29-0-0

26-1-0

Knockouts

26

14

Nationality

Japan

USA

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas

Naoya Inoue comes to fight and his speed in the ring is mesmerizing. Very few fighters, if any, have the hand speed of Inoue and that speed and power has made him a knockout artist, with 26 of his 29 wins coming by way of knockout.

Ramon Cardenas, meanwhile, is not the finisher that Inoue is. Instead, he approaches his fights like a puzzle, solving the fight as it progresses.

Against someone like Inoue, though, it's hard to see Cardenas having the time to strategically approach a fight. One mistake against the Japanese star could mark the end of the fight.

Inoue can take a hit, however, he is not a brawler. He is as technical as they come.

It's a battle of a generational fighter against a contender who'll look to shock the world.

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight date

Date: May 4, 2025

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas takes place on May 4, 2025.

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas start time

Time: 11 PM EST/ 8 PM PST

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas will start at 11 pm EST.

TV/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

TV/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

You can watch Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas on ESPN and ESPN+.

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas location

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight card

Undisputed junior featherweight championship: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas

WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez

Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs Fabian Maidana

Junior welterweight: Emiliano Vargas vs TBA

