How To Watch Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

More details about Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Shakur Stevenson will put his WBC lightweight title on the line against William Zepeda on June 12. The fight takes place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, United States. Stevenson vs Zepeda will be the co-main event of the card headlined by Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz.

Stevenson is 23-0-0 with 11 KOs heading into the fight. He defeated Josh Padley via ninth round stoppage in his last fight in February. Zepeda, meanwhile, is 33-0-0 with 27 knockout wins. He is coming off two razor thin decisions wins (one split decision and one majority draw) against Tevin Farmer.

The narrative is that Stevenson's defensive prowess will be put to the test by Zepeda, who is the consensus more aggressive fighter. Stevenson will look to prove that he can dish it out as well as defend shots coming his way.

Stevenson vs Zepeda date

Date: June 12, 2025

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda will take place on June 12.

Stevenson vs Zepeda time

Time: TBA

Stevenson vs Zepeda location

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, NY

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

How to watch Stevenson vs Zepeda

TV/Stream: DAZN PPV

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda will be available on DAZN PPV.

Stevenson vs Zepeda card

Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz- Super middleweight

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda- WBC lightweight title

Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias- WBC super lightweight title

David Morrell vs Imam Khataev- Light heavyweight

