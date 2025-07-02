How To Watch Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Shakur Stevenson will put his WBC lightweight title on the line against William Zepeda on June 12. The fight takes place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, United States. Stevenson vs Zepeda will be the co-main event of the card headlined by Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz.
Stevenson is 23-0-0 with 11 KOs heading into the fight. He defeated Josh Padley via ninth round stoppage in his last fight in February. Zepeda, meanwhile, is 33-0-0 with 27 knockout wins. He is coming off two razor thin decisions wins (one split decision and one majority draw) against Tevin Farmer.
The narrative is that Stevenson's defensive prowess will be put to the test by Zepeda, who is the consensus more aggressive fighter. Stevenson will look to prove that he can dish it out as well as defend shots coming his way.
Stevenson vs Zepeda date
Date: June 12, 2025
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda will take place on June 12.
Stevenson vs Zepeda time
Time: TBA
Stevenson vs Zepeda location
Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, NY
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.
How to watch Stevenson vs Zepeda
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda will be available on DAZN PPV.
Stevenson vs Zepeda card
Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz- Super middleweight
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda- WBC lightweight title
Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias- WBC super lightweight title
David Morrell vs Imam Khataev- Light heavyweight
The Latest Boxing News
Tyson Fury Doubles His Wealth In 2024 As Retired Boxer Enjoys Retirement
Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Criticizes Son's Performance In Loss To Jake Paul
Gervonta Davis ‘Scared To Get Embarrassed’ As Lamont Roach Fires Warning
Jake Paul Promises Legal Action Against 'Pigs' Who Claim Fights Are Rigged