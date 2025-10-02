Jai Opetaia's Next Bout Confirmed As Unification Continues to Allude Him
Australian fighter Jai Opetaia has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and talented fighters in world boxing right now. Aged 30, the IBF World Cruiserweight champion has a record of 28-0, with 22 wins coming by way of knockout.
Opetaia won the title in impressive fashion in 2022 with a victory over Mairis Brieids, before reclaiming the belt again in 2024 against the same opponent.
Now with three defenses in his second spell as a world champion, Opetaia's next challenge has been set.
Jai Opetaia Takes On Huseyin Cinkara On December 6th in Gold Coast, Australia
Opetaia's last outing would see him impressively dispatch Claudio Squeo (17-0) in the fifth round in June to defend his world title. The knockout win improved the Australian's finishing streak to three, as he has stopped all of his title challengers.
Now set to return in December, Opetaia will aim to get his 29th career win when he takes on German cruiserweight Huseyin Cinkara, Ring Magazine has announced.
With a 23-0 record, Cinkara has stopped 19 of his opponents as he fights out of Istanbul, Turkey. Age 40, Cinkara will be getting his first world title opportunity when he steps in the ring against Opetaia.
Cinkara last fought in April, when he was able to stop Juan Diaz (12-2) in the opening round of their bout in Germany. It was a third consecutive stoppage for the fighter.
Many had expected Opetaia's next fight to come against Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez, as the Australian has called out his fellow cruiserweight champion multiple times this year.
Ramirez last fought in June, on the co-main event of Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., defeating Yuniel Dorticos via unanimous decision. The Mexican was understood to pick up an injury during the bout, sidelining the WBO and WBA World Cruiserweight champion.
Speaking to Ring Magazine following Ramirez's win in June, Opetaia said, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again - I’m the best cruiserweight on the planet. Ramirez put on a good performance against Dorticos, but if he really believes he’s the number one, then there’s only one way to prove it.
"I’m sick of all the excuses and the delays. None of these other champions have been in a hurry to face me, but the time has come. Let’s unify the division once and for all."
Opetaia's manager had also stated at the time that negotiations would begin with Ramirez. However, a bout has not come to fruition.
