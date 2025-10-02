Did Manny Pacquiao Just Launch A Boxing Promotion To Rival Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing?
Manny Pacquiao has launched a new boxing promotion that might just rival Dana White's Zuffa Boxing.
White, alongside Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh and other executives of the TKO Group, launched Zuffa Boxing and recently promoted the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford superfight on September 13.
Following the fight, additional details about the promotion have come to light, including the announcement that Zuffa have struck a deal with Paramount+ where they will air 12 events a year on the platform.
White is looking to feature up-and-coming fighters across the globe on Zuffa cards and give them a chance to shine. Zuffa Boxing will also only recognize the Ring Magazine ranking and no other governing body's, including the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF.
And it appears Pacquiao new promotion is taking a somewhat similar approach.
Details of Manny Pacquiao's new promotion
While few details have been released thus far, Manny Pacquiao Promotions, named after the legendary boxer, will also be home to up-and-coming talents in the US. 'Pacman' said in a press release:
"It is an honor to bring Manny Pacquiao Promotions to the U.S. Some of my most unforgettable moments happened inside American rings. Now, I want to help create those same moments for today’s fighters."- Manny pacquiao
He added, "Through talent-stacked events and an elite platform, we’ll showcase the rising stars and seasoned warriors ready to capture the world’s attention.”
Pacquiao's right hand man Sean Gibbons said, "MPP is committed to becoming the world’s leading boxing promotional company. We’re creating a new standard in fight promotion — and it all starts now."
Apart from that, it has been reported that two title fights and another significant bout will be part of the next MPP card in November.
Pacquiao himself made his return to the ring in July, earning a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the age of 46. While the Filipino has shown interest in fighting again, there's no concrete news on whether he will fight on the November card.
How Manny Pacquiao and Dana White's promotions could affect boxing
Pacquiao's aim looks pretty straight forward, giving up-and-coming boxers a platform and also serving as a breeding ground for talent in the US. White, though, is a shark in the combat sports promotion world.
Zuffa Boxing is not expected to have any superstar names from the get-go. However, given the partnership between White and Alalshikh, their could soon be a conflict of interest with other big name promoters who have been ruling boxing for a considerable amount of time.
