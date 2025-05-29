Styles Make Fights: Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Could Be A Banger
Fabio Wardley is a rising star in the heavyweight boxing scene, with several major domestic names looming as potential future opponents. As the old adage goes, styles make fights, and Wardley and Justis Huni offer as sharp a contrast in style as any two fighters in the division.
Wardley (18-0) secured a sensational first-round knockout in his last bout against domestic rival Frazer Clarke, further cementing his reputation as a fearsome puncher. His power is no joke and remains his most dangerous weapon.
Huni, by contrast, fights like a middleweight trapped in a heavyweight’s body. His success comes not from one-punch knockout power, but from his slick boxing skills and output. It’s this style that has carried him to an unbeaten 12-0 professional record.
Once considered Australia’s top medal hope for boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Huni was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury. The year prior, he won a bronze medal at the World Amateur Championships, showcasing his elite pedigree.
Wardley, in contrast, had almost no amateur background before turning professional and has yet to face a boxer with Huni’s technical foundation.
Wardley has technically been in “bigger fights” and more rounds overall and thus should be considered the more experienced of the two. However, Huni boasts some good wins. A notable one is his recent win over South Africa’s Kevin Lerena, a current WBC champion in the newly introduced “bridgerweight” division.
Their highly anticipated face-off will take place at Ipswich’s soccer stadium and will offer fans a match-up that any fan of the fight game would admire.
