Roy Jones Jr Delivers Verdict On Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Fight
Manny Pacquiao ends his four year hiatus from the ring with his July 19 return against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. Pacquiao hasn't won a fight since 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman.
'Pacman' is the only eight division champion in boxing history and is one of the greatest of all time. However, his decision to return at the age of 46 has raised eyebrows, and many are concerned about how he'd look at such an advanced age. Barrios, on the other hand, is 29-2-1.
Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has now given an honest verdict on Pacquiao's comeback fight. He lauds the Filipino's effort to get back in fight shape at this age and is backing Pacquiao to get the job done against Barrios.
Speaking to Prime Casino, Roy Jones Jr said:
The fact that Pacquiao can get in shape and go 12 rounds at 46 years old is beating most people right there. How many people can do that? There’s people that are 26 who can’t hardly go one round, and you're doing it at 46, double their age. You got to take your hat off to Manny. I give Manny a chance, you always gotta give him a chance. I’m backing him.
He further added:
It’s dangerous if you’re 26 in the ring. You could have a stroke tomorrow. Tyson almost died before he fought Jake Paul, that wasn’t from fighting. Life is dangerous every day. Would you rather go out doing something you don’t want to do? Would you rather go out and get hit by a car? Would you rather go out fighting me? If you give me the option—I’m gonna go out fighting. At least I’m doing what I want to do.
Manny Pacquiao's pedigree can never be questioned. However, at 46, the burning question is whether 'Pacman' is still the fighter he once was. The questions will be answered on July 19.
