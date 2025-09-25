Jake Paul Bringing In Gervonta Davis’ Bitter Foe For Fight Preparation
Jake Paul is set to take on Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout on Netflix on November 14. Following his wins against 58-year-old Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 'The Problem Child' is taking on the WBA lightweight champion.
The size difference between the two fighters has kept fans talking. Paul's last fight was at cruiserweight. Standing at 6'1", he is 8 inches taller and 60 pounds heavier than 'Tank' Davis. Paul, though, is not relying on his size alone and is looking to optimize his fight preparation.
He is taking on one of the biggest superstars in the game and arguably the most devastating knockout artist in the sport today. Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins under his belt. And to prepare, 'The Problem Child' has revealed he is set to work with one of Davis' bitter foes.
Jake Paul's training partner for Gervonta Davis fight
Paul has revealed that he will work with WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson to prepare for the Davis fight. Stevenson is another huge name in the 135 lbs division and fans have long wanted to see him come up against Davis.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV Paul said, "In terms of sparring, you know, we got some great guys uh coming in. Um some really experienced southpaws that are smaller. Uh I think Montana Love uh is coming in. Shakur Stevenson wants to come in. Jamaine Ortiz, we're going to hit up Erikson Lubin."
When asked how he linked up with Stevenson, Paul answered:
"Think he hit someone on my team, my coach. Yeah, it's it's great. I mean, it's going to be awesome to get in there and work with someone as great as Shakur."- Jake Paul
Jake Paul compares Gervonta Davis fight to Mike Tyson clash
Paul doesn't think the Gervonta Davis fight is as big of a clash as the Mike Tyson bout. He believes Tyson has a much larger global appeal while the 'Tank' fight is more US centric. Paul said:
"I don't think as uh globally [it's as big as the Tyson fight], like obviously I'm carrying the same weight, but if you ask a lot of people um outside of the boxing world who Gervonta Davis is, not all of them know. He's not as big of a star as Mike Tyson by by any means. And globally, he's not known internationally. He's not known. So, it's really a big American centric fight."- Jake Paul
