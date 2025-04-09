Lamont Roach Reveals What He Thinks Plagued Gervonta Davis During Fight
The majority draw outcome of the March 1 fight between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach was one of the more shocking results in recent memory. This isn't because it wasn't a closely contested fight that could have gone either way (with many believing Roach should have deserved the victory), but instead because few people predicted that Roach could compete with Tank in the fight's lead-up.
Hindsight is 20/20. But given that Davis was constantly talking about wanting to retire and not having the same passion for boxing that he once had before entering the ring against Roach, perhaps the boxing community should have realized that his being a -1600 favorite was unfounded.
Now that the first Roach fight is over (with a rematch likely on the way), there has been a ton of chatter about Tank's state of mind right now.
And during his April 8 interview with Andre Ward on the All The Smoke Fight podcast, Lamont Roach conveyed that he believes Davis was dealing with other mental demons before their fateful March 1 fight.
"I think he doubted himself," Roach said. "I think he doubts himself. Hell of a talent, hell of a puncher. Super, super, super good accuracy. I think that's what leads to most of his knockouts, honestly. But he doubted himself, and he has been doing that since he was a kid.
"So that played a little bit into the fight," Roach added of Davis.
It's fascinating to hear Roach share this sentiment about Davis, especially suggesting it might have played a role in their March 1 fight.
And given how the fight went, Davis would have a fair reason to doubt his chances of success during their eventual rematch.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Drops Telling 6-Word Update About Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch
Lamont Roach Reveals Gervonta Davis Is Ghosting Him Before Rematch
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight PPV And Gate Reveal Has Fans At Odds
Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Predicts 'Dominant' Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Rematch Outcome