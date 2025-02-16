Boxing Poll Reveals Who Fans Want Canelo Alvarez To Fight Next
There isn't much doubt over who fans want to see the biggest star in boxing fight next.
Turki Alalshikh, head of Riyadh Season and chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, posted a poll on X asking who fans would want Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to fight next. The overwhelming answer as of Sunday afternoon, with one day left to vote was WBC interim and WBA regular champion David Benavidez.
Benavidez has received 62.2 percent of the vote, with two-time undisputed champion and current WBA junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford coming in second with 25.6 percent.
Former unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who is the last man to defeat Canelo on May 7, 2022, was third at 7.6 percent and WBO middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz was last with 4.6 percent of the vote.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is reportedly set to fight William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) for the undisputed super middleweight title on May 3 in Saudi Arabia and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas. Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) and Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) have also been named as potential opponents for Canelo in the third fight of his four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) wasn't one of the reported options for Canelo.
A potential bout between Benavidez and Canelo is one of the best that could be made in boxing. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be much of an appetite for Canelo to fight Benavidez, as he has often shot down the potential bout. Among the verbal gymnastics Canelo has said is a potential bout against "The Mexican Monster" wouldn't add to his legacy or that he'd need $200 million for the fight and has criticized Benavidez for how he's spoken about him.
MORE: Boxing Simulator Predicts Alex Pereira Would Drop Oleksandr Usyk In Potential Fight
Meanwhile, Benavidez has been steadfast in his pursuit of the fight but hasn't let it get in the way of creating his own legacy. He recently moved up to light heavyweight and won an impressive decision against the previously undefeated WBA regular champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) in his last bout on Feb. 1.
"Imagine if Canelo would just agree and fight me already," Benavidez wrote in an Instagram post. "It's not about the money. It's about what the sport needs right now, and we owe it to the fans. Without a doubt, It would go down as the best Mexican shootout in boxing history. Let's give the fans what they deserve!!! We [are] 300 percent confident on this side but I can't say the same for the other side."
The backbone of any sport is the best of the best fighting each other. Here's to hoping that one day comes to fruition with Canelo and Benavidez squaring off in one of the best fights that could be made in boxing.
