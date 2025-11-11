Tony Bellew Names Key Factor As He Predicts Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

On November 15th, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will once again share the ring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Seven months on from their first meeting, Eubank Jr. will be aiming to repeat the result against his fellow countryman.

A war in London in April would see Eubank Jr. get the decision unanimously on the judges' scorecards, reducing Benn's record to 23-1. Now, the pair will once again compete at middleweight as Benn will seek revenge on 36-year-old Eubank Jr.

The bout was originally scheduled for September, but it was pushed back to November at Eubank Jr.'s request. Although it may seem like a minor factor to some, former world champion Tony Bellew believes it could be influential in the fight.

Tony Bellew Believes Quick Turnaround Suits Conor Benn Ahead Of Chris Eubank Jr. Fight

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Although Eubank Jr. will once again go into his bout with Benn as a favorite, bookmakers are forecasting another close fight between the pair.

According to one boxing legend, Tony Bellew, the odds are correct, but there is still a key factor that favors 'The Destroyer' Benn. Speaking at a press conference alongside Carl Froch and George Groves for Sporting Talk, Bellew gave a preview of the fight.

"The turnaround speed of the fight, it will benefit Conor Benn more. The younger man will be the fresher man. I don't want to put him as the favorite, but I just think the older man, and the heavier man, will come on stronger later in the fight." Tony Bellew

Bellew added, "I just feel, in my opinion, he learns more from the last fight, Conor Benn, and I think this time he possibly does get rid of him."

The Liverpudlian fighter believes that Benn can take his performance a step further than he did in April. "He had him out on his feet two or three times, and he just didn't have it in him to press."

The experience of the first meeting will prove to be a valuable learning curve for Benn, according to Bellew, who feels fans will see an improved performance from the younger fighter on Saturday.

It is currently unknown whether or not a win for Benn on Saturday would open the door to a trilogy bout between the pair. However, 'The Destroyer' has clearly stated he has desires to compete for a world title at welterweight in his next outing.

