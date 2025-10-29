Date And Location For Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch Reportedly Revealed
It has been reported that a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is in the works, 10 years on from their 2015 meeting. Targeted to meet in 2026, the two veterans may share the ring for a second time.
Mayweather was the winner of the 2015 bout, earning a unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards. The result meant that Mayweather unified the welterweight division, taking Pacquiao's WBO belt.
Although Mayweather has not competed in a professional bout since his 2017 win over Conor McGregor, 'Money' has been a part of exhibition bouts as recently as 2024. As for Pacquiao, he returned to professional action in 2025.
Although the rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao is understood to be in the early works, some targeted details have been reported for the fight.
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Targeted As A Professional Bout With Location And Date Reported
According to boxing insider Dan Rafael, the bout will take place as a professional fight and is understood to be broadcast on streaming giant, Netflix. The report also states that the fight is being aimed for April of 2026, with Las Vegas as the desired location.
This means that the veteran duo could face off with one another in the same venue in which they had their first meeting, the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Should the pair compete in April, Mayweather would be 49 years old, while Pacquiao would be two years his junior. 'Pac-Man' would also have competed five times as a professional since Mayweather's McGregor bout.
Pacquiao was understood to be returning in January for a professional fight, following his majority draw against Mario Barrios in July 2025. However, it is unclear whether a bout with Mayweather in April will disrupt those plans.
An opponent has not been announced for Pacquiao's targeted January return, as a rematch with Mario Barrios seems unlikely at the time of writing.
As for Mayweather, he was also understood to be returning in 2026. An unorthodox exhibition with Mike Tyson was announced earlier this year, but details regarding the bout have not been confirmed.
Neither Mayweather nor Pacquiao has spoken out about the targeted fight since it was reported earlier this week.
