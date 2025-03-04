Amanda Serrano inks unprecedented ‘Lifetime Contract’ with Jake Paul's promotion
When Amanda Serrano says she's with MVP for life, she means it.
A champion in multiple divisions, Puerto Rico's Serrano has taken the sport of women's boxing to new levels never thought imaginable, pulling in 74M viewers globally on Netflix for her last fight against Katie Taylor, the co-headliner to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.
Serrano Signs 'Most Valuable' Lifetime Agreement
Serrano continues to makes history. On Tuesday, it was announced Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions signed the 36-year-old boxer to a lifetime contract. The agreement will see Serrano compete under the MVP banner for the remainder of her career until she retires.
When the time comes for Serrano to hang up the gloves, she will become the Chairwoman of MVP’s women's boxing initiatives, helping sign and develop female athletes.
"Signing this lifetime deal with MVP means I can continue fighting — not just in the ring, but for the next generation of women in combat sports,” Serrano said in a press release. “MVP has always been committed to elevating female fighters, from being the first women to headline Madison Square Garden to breaking viewership records for women's sports or making history with 12 three-minute rounds."
"Together, we’ve shown the world that women deserve equal pay, equal rounds, and equal respect. I’m proud to build my legacy with MVP and excited to stay on after I retire as a fighter to deepen MVP’s impact and help create even more opportunities for women in the sport.”
Serrano "Heart & Soul of MVP"
Serrano met Jake Paul in 2020, later signing with him and Nakisa Bidarian, co-headlining MVP events as well her very own at Madison Square Garden in 2022, where she first fought Katie Taylor.
“Amanda Serrano is the heart and soul of MVP," co-founders Bidarian and Paul said. "Her relentless drive, historic achievements, and passion for uplifting other fighters are everything we are looking for in both signees and as future decision makers alongside us at MVP."
"Amanda has paved the way for female fighters worldwide, shattering glass ceilings and demanding equality at every step. We are so fortunate to have her as both a fighter and a trailblazer who will continue to shape the sport long after she retires from the ring. This lifetime agreement is a testament to our belief in Amanda, not just as an athlete but as a visionary leader who will help guide MVP’s future and inspire generations to come.”
Amanda Serrano holds a pro boxing record of 47-3-1 (31 KO's) and is currently the second-most followed female boxer (1.2M), only behind Claressa Shields (1.3M on Instagram). Serrano is also undefeated as a pro MMA fighter.
