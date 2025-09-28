Joey Levy Credits Jake Paul's Work Ethic for His Success in the Ring and Business
Joey Levy, Founder & CEO of Betr and Jake Paul’s business partner, sat down to talk about the company’s newest venture with the launch of Betr Arcade, a free-to-play gaming platform aimed at expanding the brand’s reach. He also previewed Jake Paul’s highly anticipated showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis and weighed in on the growing roster of athlete investors, including the recent addition of Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball as equity partners.
