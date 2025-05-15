Rolly Romero Blasts ‘Disgrace’ Canelo Alvarez; Calls Out David Benavidez
Rolly Romero's stock is on the rise since his win against Ryan Garcia on May 2. Romero and Garcia headlined the first ever boxing card in Times Square.
Despite not being given much of a chance on paper, he got the job done in a dominant fashion, even putting Garcia down in round two.
With his star on the rise, his outspoken persona is getting the spotlight yet again, and Romero has now stunned boxing fans by calling out David Benavidez, 'The Mexican Monster'.
Benavidez is currently the WBC light heavyweight champion after Dmitry Bivol vacated the title. Many believe he is one of the best and most avoided fighters in the sport. However, Romero is ready to fight him and has called him out in a light-hearted manner.
Speaking to FightHub, Romero was asked about his next fight, saying:
I am gonna be the first one to call this person out. I want to fight Benavidez. 'Mexican Monster'? They call me the boogeyman over here.
When asked whether he'd move up to 175 lbs to fight Benavidez, Romero said:
I want to whoop his a**, you know why? Because everybody is scared of him.
He then went on to criticize Canelo Alvarez's performance against William Scull on May 3. Canelo earned a unanimous decision win to once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion. The fight, though, can best be described as a snoozefest as it lacked any action. Speaking about the fight, Romero said:
Canelo is the only Mexican in the world that doesn't know how to cut off the ring.
Romero added that he's happy for Scull for earning a life-changing payday. However, as for Canelo, he added:
Honestly, Canelo, you're a disgrace to Mexicans because you can't cut off the ring.
