UFC Legend Nate Diaz's Reaction To Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Says It All
Nate Diaz has given his honest take on the Netflix exhibition bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis which will take place in Atlanta on November 14.
Considering the physical stature of the two fighters, it's a mismatch. Paul is 8 inches taller and almost 60 pounds heavier than his opponent. Diaz, meanwhile, has previously shared the ring with Paul where he suffered a decision loss in what was his pro debut in 2023.
Nate Diaz's take on Jake Paul vs Tank Davis
Diaz said, "Gervonta is a f***ing great boxer, but he ain't going to do sh*t against Jake Paul. I don't got anybody [as the favorite for the fight]. It's just [a mismatch]."
"I don't want to beat up somebody that small. I don't want to lose either. There's no point in that fight. It's a great fight actually. I am not hating on that fight. My thoughts on it is let's watch and see what happens," added Diaz.
Diaz also agreed with Ryan Garcia's belief that boxing is turning into WWE due to these sort of fights.
'The Problem Child' holds wins against a handful of former UFC fighters, including Diaz, inside the boxing ring. He defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last fight and was ranked in cruiserweight by the WBA. However, his decision to take on lightweight 'Tank' Davis has once again divided opinions.
Jake Paul promises to deliver worst night of Gervonta Davis' career
Gervonta Davis is one of the most prominent knockout artists in boxing with a record of 30-0-1, 28 KOs. Paul, though, is aiming to hand Davis the worst night of his professional career. He said, "Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long."
“His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable his ass. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds," Paul added.
"Atlanta. Friday, Nov 14th. The worst night of Gervonta's career, live only on Netflix."
Paul's business partner Nakisa Bidarian said about the fight, "Jake Paul and Tank Davis have redefined the professional combat sports landscape as the top fighters among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences. Now they will collide to determine the true face of boxing’s next generation."
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Lines Up Superfight For Terence Crawford After Canelo Alvarez
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Fight Date Set For Clash of Interim Heavyweight Champions
Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Big Bets And Big Winnings From Florida vs Alabama Game
Ryan Garcia Perfectly Explains Why Terence Crawford Can’t Beat Canelo Alvarez