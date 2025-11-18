Tyson Fury Shocks With Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction

Rumors were confirmed earlier this week when Most Valuable Promotions and Matchroom Boxing announced the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in December.

On December 19, the former world champion Joshua and the internet star Paul will come face-to-face in a professional heavyweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

Bookmakers have Joshua as a significant favorite going into the bout, in what will be his first outing of 2025. 'AJ' is looking to get back into the win column after falling short against Daniel Dubois last year. As for Paul, he will be taking on the toughest test of his career in December, coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

However, potential future Joshua opponent Tyson Fury appears to be in disagreement with bookmakers.

Tyson Fury Predicts Jake Paul To Earn Emphatic Knockout Win Over Anthony Joshua

Rumours began circulating of a fight between Joshua and Paul following 'The Problem Child's' victory over Chavez Jr. After calling out the former heavyweight champion, many dismissed the potential fight, as Joshua was largely favored.

In July, whilst a fight between Paul and 'AJ' was still among conversations, Ring Magazine spoke to Joshua's rival, Tyson Fury, about the potential bout. And despite bookmakers hugely siding with Joshua for the bout, 'The Gypsy King' was not in agreement in the months before the fight was made official.

“I don’t know about [it being a] tune-up, I think Jake Paul knocks him out... I think that AJ is a spent force, and I think Jake Paul is on the rise. I like his new heavyweight look. He is a bit chubby, a bit bulky, he is getting there.” Tyson Fury

Although Fury may have predicted a Paul stoppage victory, such a result would likely jeopardize his potential blockbuster with Joshua.

A loss for 'AJ' against Paul in December would likely not be taken well by boxing fans. It may also be seen as a roadblock to finally making a highly anticipated bout between Fury and Joshua.

Turki Alalshikh recently hinted at a fight between Fury and Joshua whilst attending the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn rematch. However, the Saudi Arabian advisor's claims that he was making one of the biggest fights in modern boxing history came prior to the announcement of Paul vs Joshua.

Fury has also seemingly not budged on his retirement claim that he made at the start of the year.

