Moses Itauma Sends Brutal Warning To Jake Paul Over Anthony Joshua Fight

Moses Itauma has made his feelings clear on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. It was recently announced that 'The Problem Child' will square off against Joshua in a heavyweight contest on December 19.

Paul, previously scheduled to take on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis', is making a bold move by squaring off against a former heavyweight champion in Joshua. AJ is 28-4-0 with 25 KO wins. While he was brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his last outing, Joshua has delivered some memorable knockouts himself over the course of his stellar career, and his power is not to be doubted.

It was carnage the last time Joshua faced someone who was not a traditional boxer, knocking out Francis Ngannou with a vicious second-round KO. Itauma has now given his verdict on why Paul made a mistake in making this fight.

Moses Itauma brutally honest on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Speaking to BBC Sport, Itauma warned Paul about the physical damage he might sustain against Joshua. He said:

"Jake Paul needs to fire his advisor, his people that tell him to make these fights because that's not good. Did Jake Paul not watch the Ngannou fight? You know what, there's obviously making money, but at the same time, it's absurd." Moses Itauma

Itauma added that he likes Paul and thinks he is good for boxing, even giving 'The Problem Child' props for the work he has been doing for women's boxing. However, he added, "I just feel he needs to weigh the outcomes. £50 million, then my health, cars and watches, can't say my name."

He concluded, "If I was Jake Paul's brother, I would be very worried [about the Joshua fight]."

''Jake Paul needs to fire his advisors!'' ❌



Moses Itauma reacts to today's announcement that the American will be fighting Anthony Joshua next month. pic.twitter.com/s97eR8COEL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 17, 2025

Reminder of Anthony Joshua's resume ahead of the Jake Paul fight

Joshua is a former Olympic gold medalist, winning the 2012 London Olympics in the super heavyweight category. He has won the heavyweight title twice in his career and has a stacked resume with wins against some of the leading superstars in boxing history.

Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Andy Ruiz, Ngannou, and more are in Joshua's win column. For more than a decade, AJ has fought world championship-calibre opponents. Now, for a change, he has a unique challenge at hand. One thing is certain: boxing fans will tune in to see how Paul vs Joshua actually plays out on December 19.

