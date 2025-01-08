Jamie Foxx Claims He Knocked Out Floyd Mayweather In Unreleased Movie
Jamie Foxx has revealed that he knocked out Floyd Mayweather in an unreleased movie.
The boxing and the entertainment worlds have often crossed paths, and Floyd Mayweather and Jamie Foxx are two of the most notable celebrities to collaborate with each other on multiple occasions.
Mayweather has featured in several movies. However, one movie named All-Star Weekend was never released.
Foxx, during the promotion of his next Netflix movie Back in Action, revealed that he knocked out Mayweather on the set of that movie. Featuring alongside Cameron Diaz during a press junket, Foxx said:
Yeah. I got a chance to knock out Floyd Mayweather. In my movie that’ll probably never come out. It was called 'All-Star Weekend'. I’m doing this thing and then I have to literally clock him and it’s the only time you ever see Floyd Mayweather get hit. ‘(imitating Floyd)Yeah, J Foxx. It’s okay. J Foxx, it’s not real. If it was real, come on’.- Jamie Foxx
The clip starts at the 2:37 mark in the video below.
Jamie Foxx's hilarious narration of the story left Cameron Diaz amused as well.
Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers in history. He boasts an incredible professional record of 50-0-0, being one of the most defensively equipped boxers of all time during his career.
There are very few times Mayweather was ever hit clean by an opponent and he was never knocked down. Hence, him getting knocked out is a scene fans could only see in a movie.
However, it seems like fans will never get that chance as the movie All-Star Weekend has never been released.
More Boxing News:
David Benavidez Gives Prediction For Potential Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Frank Smith Answers Whether Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Will Attract The US Market
Former Mike Tyson Trainer Teddy Atlas Likens Conor McGregor To Muhammad Ali