Former Mike Tyson Trainer Teddy Atlas Likens Conor McGregor To Muhammad Ali
Former Mike Tyson trainer, Teddy Atlas, has explained why Conor McGregor is similar to legendary boxing great Muhammad Ali.
McGregor is a pioneer in the MMA world. The Irishman transcended the sport while also crossing over to boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2017.
Ali, meanwhile, is often considered as the greatest of all-time. His GOAT status is not only in boxing, as many even consider him the greatest athlete of all time.
Atlas has now claimed that, like Ali, McGregor helped elevate the pay and standards of the sport, paving the way for other MMA fighters.
Speaking on his latest podcast episode, Atlas said:
Conor is that guy. He’s been a pioneer in his sport… Ali brought paydays to another level. So did Conor. Ali was one of the greatest promoters of all time, and Conor was up there at that level.- Teddy Atlas
In his heydey, Conor McGregor was one of the best fighters in the world. Apart from his fighting skills, the Irishman possessed exceptional on-mic skills, making him a fan favorite. He has been must-watch TV for the better part of his career.
Similarly, Muhammad Ali had the same level of influence during his active boxing career.
Ali retired with a stellar 56-5-0 record. Conor McGregor's record, meanwhile, stands at 22-6 as an MMA fighter. The former two-division UFC champion hasn't fought since his 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirier.
McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break in that clash and has been out of action since.
