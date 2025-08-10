Manny Pacquiao Claims New WBC Ranking After Barrios Draw
In hindsight, perhaps the boxing world should have had higher expectations for Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao when he entered the ring against reigning WBC champion Mario Barrios on July 19.
Given that Pacquiao (62-8-3 record with 39 KOs) was 46 years old, hadn't fought in a professional bout in about four years, and hadn't looked good in the exhibition fights he had done in the time between those pro fights, many fans were simply hoping that Pacquiao wouldn't suffer a serious injury against Barrios (29-2-2 with 18 KOs).
But Pacquiao turned back the clock during last month's fight, flashing his vintage form while going toe to toe with the reigning welterweight champ. While the fight was ultimately ruled a majority draw, many believe that Pacquiao deserved to get his hand raised.
Manny Pacquiao Given Top WBC Contender Ranking After Barrios Fight
Regardless of whether Pacquiao was deserving of a win against Barrios, his performance that night showed that he can still compete with the world's best. And the WBC clearly agrees, as news broke on August 10 that Pacquiao has been named the WBC's No. 1 contender in the welterweight division.
There was some question about whether Pacquiao was going to try and fight again after facing Barrios. Whenever he was asked about it before the fight, he conveyed that it was going to depend on how he looked and felt in the ring that night.
Now that the fight is in the rearview and Pacquiao looked and felt great, he has made it clear that he definitely intends to return to the ring.
When and Who Will Manny Pacquiao Fight Next?
During a recent interview that was posted on X on August 7 by Dyan Castillejo, Pacquiao sent a strong message about when he'll be making his return after fighting Mario Barrios.
"This year, this year. December," Pacquiao said in response when asked when he'll be fighting again.
The most likely opponent for Pacquiao in this December return bout would be Barrios, given that the two still have unfinished business after fighting to a draw.
Then again, there are many bigger names out there who are clamoring to meet Pacquiao in the ring, given how big a name he is (and how much money that fight would command).
Fighters like Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero are already campaigning to fight Pacquiao. Therefore, the ball will likely be in the Pac-Man's court when it comes to who he wants to match up against in what will be his 74th professional fight.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Reveals Next Fight Date In 5-Word Response
Canelo Alvarez Ranked Below Bitter Foe By Terence Crawford
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Coach Addresses Rumored Pay Refusal
Frank Warren Compares Moses Itauma To LeBron James And Tiger Woods