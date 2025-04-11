Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Looking To Emulate Floyd Mayweather And Sugar Ray Leonard This Weekend
Jarron 'Boots' Ennis is set to return to action this weekend against Eimantas Stanionis. The 27-year-old Ennis is often considered the future of boxing and is currently the IBF welterweight champion. He'll take on WBA welterweight champion Stanionis in a unification bout this weekend.
The fight will take place at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It's a historic venue that has seen the likes of Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, and more in the ring.
Ennis is looking to put on an impressive show and achieve bigger and better things in the welterweight division by replicating what Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard previously did in the weight class.
Speaking ahead of his fight against Stanionis, Ennis said in a press conference:
I’m definitely excited to fight at this iconic venue. One of my favorite fights to watch was Floyd vs Gatti, and I’m excited about fighting in the same arena. Hopefully I can put a historic moment during this fight just like that. I want to be the standard of the welterweight division and be with those top guys like Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard.
Jaron Ennis is 33-0-0 with 29 career knockouts. 'Boots' defeated Karen Chukhadzhian in his last outing in November 2024 via unanimous decision. Stanionis, though, could be considered a step-up in competition for Ennis.
Lithuania's Eimantas Stanionis is 15-0-0 with nine career knockout wins under his belt. He defeated Gabriel Maestre via unanimous decision in his last fight in May 2024.
