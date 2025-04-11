Jaron Ennis, Eimantas Stanionis Make Weight For Unification Bout
The final hurdle has been cleared for Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis.
Ennis and Stanionis both tipped the scales under the 147-pound limit at the weigh-in for their unification bout on Saturday at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Ennis weighed in at 146.4 pounds, while Stanionis stepped on the scale at 146.8 pounds. Ennis and Stanionis are fighting for the IBF, WBA and vacant Ring Magazine welterweight title.
Ennis and Stanionis weighed in early in the morning for the official weigh-in, with the later weigh-in just giving both fighters one more chance to face off before Saturday. The two had a lengthy staredown in their final face-off on Friday evening.
For Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs), who holds the IBF welterweight title, Saturday represents an opportunity for him to show he's the top guy in the welterweight division.
"I'm going to show the world I'm the best in the world," Ennis said after the weigh-in. "My time is now and that WBA, that Ring Magazine belt and my IBF belt is going back to Philadelphia."
Stanionis didn't have much to say as he has his sights on pulling off the upset to become the unified welterweight champion.
"I'm all in," Stanionis said.
Here are the weigh-in results for the rest of the card.
Raymond Ford (130) vs. Thomas Mattice (129.6): 10-round WBA Continental North American junior lightweight title bout
Omari Jones (149.6) vs. William Jackson (150): 6-round welterweight bout
Shakhram Giyasov (149) vs. Franco Ocampo (153): 10-round welterweight bout
Zaquin Moses (128.8) vs. Alex Pallette (129.8): 4-round junior lightweight bout
Tahmir Smalls (147.8) vs. Earl Bascome (148.6): 8-round welterweight bout
Arturo Popoca (123.2) vs. Edgar Cortes (123.6): 8-round super bantamweight bout
Naheem Parker (136) vs. Francisco Rodriguez (135): 6-round lightweight bout
