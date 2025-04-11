Latest On TKO Group Seeking Muhammad Ali Act Changes For Boxing Promotion
TKO Group and Dana White announced their entry into boxing early last month, partnering with Turki Alalshikh to launch a new promotion and boxing league.
In one of their first moves, the group, who also own WWE and UFC, are seeking changes to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. The act was designed to protect boxers from exploitative contracts, increase transparency between fighters and promotions, and prevent conflicts of interest by mandating fighters have different managers and promoters. It also gave state athletic commissions additional powers to oversee the sport.
While there are many theories on what changes TKO and Dana White may be looking to make, a new report by ESPN has provided the latest update via a UFC spokesperson.
"TKO is having preliminary conversations with members of Congress about how we can work together to expand the Ali Act to create more choices and opportunities for boxers."
The spokesperson added:
"We believe the enhancements we are discussing could help to inspire a boxing revival in America, provide American boxers with access to greater opportunities and better protections, and lead to more boxing events across our country."
While that doesn't exactly explain what TKO is looking to do, boxing fans are alarmed by the fact that they could potentially be seeking changes to the law to position their league and promotion more like the UFC. The UFC are in active litigation over an anti-trust lawsuit filed by its fighters.
