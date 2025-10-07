Jaron Ennis Reveals Why He Missed The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
The boxing world turned their attention to the Canelo vs Crawford fight on September 13, with the main event being billed as the biggest fight of the modern era.
Crawford came out victorious, beating a fellow legend in Canelo via unanimous decision. It's hard to remember another contest with as much hype in recent times and it was a must-watch for fans across the globe.
Ennis himself is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the moment, and he helped Canelo prepare for Crawford by joining the Mexican's camp. However, 'Boots' has made a surprising admission on watching the event.
Jaron Ennis on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Ennis has claimed that he didn't watch the fight live as it started too late and he was tired after having two training sessions during the day. Speaking on TheOnlyKayla, 'Boots' said:
"I didn't get to see [the fight]. It got too late, you know, but I think the fight came on like 1:00 in the morning. I was half asleep when it came on."
Ennis, though, hailed Crawford for becoming the first ever male boxer to become the undisputed champion in three different weight classes. He said, "He made history and he conquered three time undisputed." Ennis added that Crawford realistically moved up three weight classes, making his victory even more impressive.
'Boots' added that he saw highlights and bits of the clash on social media and feels it was a good contest. However, he reminded that he was in training camp for the October 11 showdown against Uisma Lima, meaning he had to stay in his routine and couldn't watch Canelo vs Crawford.
Eddie Hearn thinks Jaron Ennis will replace Terence Crawford as the best in the world
With Crawford being 38, he doesn't have a lot left in boxing, and Eddie Hearn considers 'Boots' Ennis as Crawford's replacement as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Hearn also sees the shift happening sooner rather than later.
Speaking to The Ring, the Matchroom Boxing head said, "I’ve seen all the top fighters. I truly believe that Jaron Ennis is the pound-for-pound number one in waiting. I’m not talking about (in) three years, I’m talking about 12 months."
“I think this guy’s going to go through this division, move up to 160, three-weight world champion. I think he’s the guy to replace Terence Crawford. I think he’s that good.”- Eddie Hearn
The Latest Boxing News
Ben Whittaker Signs Long-Term Promotional Deal
Ryan Garcia Explains Why Gennady Golovkin Does Not Belong In Boxing Hall Of Fame: "I Can't Give Him That Nod"
Frank Warren Drops Major Update On Tyson Fury’s Return To Boxing
David Benavidez Reveals Definitive Reason He'll Never Fight Terence Crawford