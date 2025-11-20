Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Reveals “No Game Plan” Against Fernando Martinez [Exclusive]



Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez has opened up about his looming showdown with Fernando Daniel Martinez this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Both the WBC World Super Flyweight and the WBO Super Flyweight titles are on the line when the two meet in the ring for this marquee match-up.

"I know he's been saying he's going to knock me out, but I mean, I've had past opponents say the same thing," Rodriguez told KO On SI. "And they weren't able to. So, it's one thing to say it. It's another thing to do it."

A Martinez Knockout Is Unlikely

Martinez (18-0, 9 Kos) seems an unlikely fighter to stop Rodriguez. He hasn't stopped anyone since 2023, and his ring record suggests only modest punching power, given his stoppage total is in the single digits. If we ignore technical knockouts, his last true stoppage was way back in 2019.

Bam Rodriguez | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rodriguez (22-0, 15 Kos), a two-division champion, said he felt no pressure and will go out there to be himself. Against Sunny Edwards of the United Kingdom, a few fights back, he out-jabbed a jabber. Edwards was one of the best fighters with lead hand control in the division, but Rodriguez took that away from him.

Rodriguez said that he has a flexible strategy in the ring. "I don't really watch film or set a specific game plan, just because, you know, you can watch film and say you're going to do one thing and your opponent comes out and does [something different]."

Rodriguez, who began boxing at age 9, says he has been boxing his entire life and has seen "it all" in terms of ring styles. He expects he can deal with Martinez's come-forward style.

Why Riyadh Matters

Rodriguez is a very special fighter, and it's great to see him getting the attention he deserves by being put on this stacked Riyadh Season card. This match-up could be a main event in its own right in many cities across North America, as Bam Rodriguez is one of the most exciting fighters in the world at 130 pounds or below.

Naoya Inoue | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fights against Japan's Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 Kos) and Naoya Inoue are great potential match-ups for him. To get there, those fights will likely have to be outside the United States and, if not Japan, then why not Riyadh Season?

