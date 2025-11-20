UFC Legend Nate Diaz Shares 3-Word Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction

UFC legend Nate Diaz has offered his two cents on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.

A heavyweight bout between Paul and Joshua is official for December 19, and the boxing community has been taken aback by Paul's decision to step into the ring against AJ following the cancellation of his bout against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

Paul's former opponents mostly former MMA fighters or past their prime boxers. Mike Tyson, for example, was 58 when 'The Problem Child' beat him. When he came up against an actual professional boxer in Tommy Fury, Paul lost.

Anthony Joshua, however, is in a different class.

The Englishman is an Olympic gold medalist and a former two-time heavyweight champion. In the past decade, he has been one of the most notable superstars in the sport. Hence, fans are intrigued to see how Paul does against Joshua.

Now, the YouTuber-turned pro-boxer's former opponent, Nate Diaz, has offered his prediction on the fight.

Nate Diaz on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Diaz believes Paul beats Joshua, writing "Pauls beating Joshua"

It's a stunning pick as the odds are stacked up against Paul. However, he clearly believes in himself as he's made the decision to step inside the ring against Joshua, who has a 89.28% KO ratio.

That said, Paul is a lesser underdog against Joshua than William Scull was against Canelo Alvarez back in May. Paul's co-promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, pointed that out in a recent tweet.

"Jake Paul is less of a betting underdog against Anthony Joshua than William Scull was against Canelo Alvarez. Let that marinate in your mind a little bit." Nakisa Bidarian

Jake Paul is less of a betting underdog against Anthony Joshua than William Scull was against Canelo Alvarez. Let that marinate in your mind a little bit. — Nakisa Bidarian (@nakisa_bidarian) November 19, 2025

Paul, meanwhile, announced that the first press conference for the fight will be in Miami on November 21, hosted by Ariel Helwani. It will take place at 1pm EST (10 am PST) at the Kaseya Center and will stream live on MVP and Netflix Sports' YouTube accounts.

Miami doors open at noon this Friday. Let’s see what all the fuss is about. Tickets on sale then to on Ticketmaster. pic.twitter.com/BIAm4A48B0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 19, 2025

Is Jake Paul biting more than he can chew?

Paul is showing a lot of courage by stepping inside the ring against Joshua. This time, it's no gimmick opponent, but a heavyweight great who has seen the highest points of the sport. At 36, Joshua is not entirely a lost cause despite his recent knockout defeat.

He showed Francis Ngannou that professional boxing is not a sport for someone who's not a lifelong practitioner. Paul is also not a traditional boxer, but has certainly put in the effort to improve his craft over the years. That said, Joshua is a different breed, and the decision could be a massive gamble for 'The Problem Child'.

