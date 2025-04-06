Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic Results: Hrgovic Earns Unanimous Decision Win Against Joyce
Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic clashed at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom on April 5. Both fighters entered the contest on the back of defeats with Joyce's loss coming to Derek Chisora and Hrgovic's to Daniel Dubois.
After the end of 10-rounds, the judges scored the contest 97-93, 96-95, and 98-92 in Hrgovic's favor giving him a unanimous decision win. The Croat has now improved his record to 18-1-0 with 14 career knockouts. Joyce, meanwhile, is 16-4-0 and has lost four out of his last five fights.
Hrgovic continues to climb the heavyweight ladder and apart from Dubois, no one has been able to figure him out yet. As for Joyce, he looks well past his prime and it might be time for the Brit reflect on where his career is heading.
Hrgovic suffered a cut over his eye against Joyce but battled through it and eventually managed to win the WBO international heavyweight title. Neither fighter looked too impressive during the bout but the slugfest certainly entertained.
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson Makes His Opinion of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Extremely Clear
Exclusive: Batyr Jukembayev Returns For “Birthday Bash” Match-Up This Weekend
Chris Eubank Jr Calls Out ‘Steep' Fine Conor Benn Egg Slap
Jake Paul’s Camp Eyeing Gervonta Davis Fight After Canelo Alvarez Fight Fail