Jose Benavidez Sr's Social Media Activity Seemingly Confirms Gervonta Davis Report

Gervonta "Tank" Davis doesn't do anything unintentional. As volatile as he is purposeful, the 31-year-old has so far managed to keep his chaotic personal life from encroaching on his career.

After arrests, title debates and trash-talking with other fighters, Davis' last fight stands as a warning.



On March 1, 2025, Davis controversially drew with Lamont Roach Jr. With the judges scoring the fight 114-114, 114-114, and 115-113 for Davis, the champion retained his title, but the manner in which it occurred opened eyes.

Roach, not known for his power, thumped the champion's torso with body shots, each draining energy. Roach withstood flurries and combinations that would usually end the fight on any other occasion. But the biggest talking point was the illegal knee Davis took during the bout, which should have been counted as a knockdown and should have given Roach the win.



Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jose Benavidez Sr shares Gervonta Davis training clips

With lucrative fights in his future, Davis apparently decided to change the dynamic. Yesterday, news broke that Davis made a bold move, replacing his long-time trainer, Calvin Ford, to work under the tutelage of Jose Benavidez Sr.

Over night, Benavidez Sr appears to have confirmed the report by posting multiple videos of Davis working out to his Instagram account.



Davis, in the throes of a Hall of Fame career at this pace, could benefit from a far different voice in his ear. First, Benavidez Sr is a mechanic, breaking down what a fighter does and helping them build a technical base to work from.

Meanwhile, Davis possesses unrivaled power and the ability to end fights in an eyeblink. However, that tactic did not work against Roach, who withstood the barrage. Benavidez knows this. As a result, he could install a variety of jabs, like a spear or a flicker, all used to assist with timing and to set up offense.

Some believe Davis does not receive enough credit for his fight intelligence and punch repertoire.

Benavidez could use the Roach fight as the template, the metaphorical rock in the shoe of a fighter that stands another half-decade of excellence from immortality. At the same time, at 31, Davis needs to alter his style and not rely on the ability to end the fight early. Instead, he can still end fights, but with a timing-based approach that forces opponents to move.

Between Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, and Keyshawn Davis, all jockeying for the mammoth payday that Davis brings to the table, there is an opportunity for superfights and potentially the beginning of a couple of trilogies.

However, can Benavidez Sr be the lightning rod for change that inspires Davis to erase the bitter taste of the Roach draw and continue his dominance?