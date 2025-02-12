Keyshawn Davis And Denys Berinchyk Have Fiery Press Conferences Ahead Of Fight
Things have reached a boiling point between Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk.
One day after Davis and Berinchyk needed to be separated from each other during their face-off on Tuesday, a similar situation arose on Wednesday, though, things got even more contentious this time around.
The animosity was ratcheted up a notch due in part to Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) claiming that Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs), who is the WBO lightweight champion, had a box of bananas and watermelon with a message written on it sent to his hotel room. Berinchyk and his team denied the claim made by Davis.
"I'm [going to] f*** you up [on] Friday," Davis said. "I don't care about none of your amateur experience, I don't care about your silver medal, I don't care about your watch or belt or none of that. I'm [going to] f*** you up [on] Friday."
Davis, who was an Olympic silver medalist in 2021, has rapidly risen through the ranks and is coming off of a second-round stoppage of Gustavo Lemos on Nov. 8. Berinchyk, who is also an Olympic silver medalist from 2012, upset the apple cart when he defeated Emanuel Navarrete by split decision on May 18 to win the WBO lightweight title, which was vacant at the time.
The stakes were already high as it was with Davis fighting for Berinchyk's belt in a loaded lightweight division. Now, with things getting personal between the two undefeated fighters, fireworks could be in store when Davis and Berinchyk clash.
Davis and Berinchyk clash on Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.
The Latest Boxing News
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Eddie Hearn Stands By Claim That Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Was A Done Deal
Turki Alalshikh Wants To Hold Teofimo Lopez Fight Inside Famous Prison
Oleksandr Usyk Comments On Whether Tyson Fury Will Stay Retired