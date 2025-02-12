Turki Alalshikh Wants To Hold Teofimo Lopez Fight Inside Famous Prison
The Playboy Mansion, Pinewood TV Studios, Zaire and Matchroom HQ - we've seen some strange locations for boxing over the years.
But boxing's Saudi boss Turki Alalshikh could well be on the verge of trumping them all, with his plans for WBO super-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to fight inside Alcatraz prison.
Last Friday during an interview with Mike Coppinger on ESPN’s YouTube channel Turki Alalshikh expressed interest in hosting fights at locations including Alcatraz, The Pyramids, The Eiffel Tower and The Colosseum in Rome.
"Sometimes I get in my mind… I want different places. I want to ask you about something. What do you think, if there is an event – fight – in Alcatraz jail one day? It is like a museum now."- Turki Alalshikh
The maximum-security prison was operational between 1934-63 and American gangster Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly were among its most famous inmates.
It is now is now a national park and one of San Francisco's most popular attractions.
27-year-old Teofimo Lopez fought twice in 2024 defending his WBO title successfully, and the Ring Magazine – now owned by Turki Alalshikh – is reporting that dates in June and July are being explored for Lopez's return to the ring as part of Riyadh Season.
A potential opponent being explored includes IBF champion Richardson Hitchins.
