Shakur Stevenson Blasted by Fellow Champion Who Calls for Lightweight Title Fight

Shakur Stevenson is currently preparing to compete for the WBO World Super Lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night.

The modern stars will compete at Madison Square Garden to headline a stacked card, as Lopez is welcoming Stevenson to the 140-pound division.

Stevenson, who is the reigning WBC World Lightweight champion, will put his unbeaten record of 24-0 on the line when he takes on his fellow American at The Ring VI.

Ahead of the bout, one current world champion had some uncomplimentary words for the challenger on Saturday night.

O'Shaquie Foster blasts Shakur Stevenson, aims for future bout

Current WBC World Super Featherweight champion O'Shaquie Foster currently boasts a record of 24-3, having defeated Stephen Fulton in a bout last December.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Foster spoke on former super featherweight champion Stevenson, with some less-than-kind words about the unbeaten fighter.

The current 130-pound champion started by saying he would be aiming for a lightweight title fight with Stevenson should the fighter return to the weight class after his fight with Lopez.

"I keep saying the number one guy is Shakur. So, if he decides to go back down to [135 pounds], I'm for sure going to press that button to become the mandatory, and me and him are going to get it on." O'Shaquie Foster

"That's who I want, for sure," Foster added.

Foster went on to describe Stevenson as 'the number one focus' of his boxing journey, saying, "By the end of my career, that's who I need to put hands on."

When asked why he had such strong feelings about facing Stevenson, Foster revealed that it was not the profile or skillset of the champion that drew him to the bout.

"It's the fake stuff. It's being friendly, trying to come into my inbox to be friendly, but playing both sides with me and Savage [Raymond Ford]. He plays like he's so good, like he's better than everybody, talking about how much money he's making, this and that."

32-year-old Foster said he wants to 'humble' Stevenson in a fight, before describing the fighter as 'goofy'. "I swear, if I can fight this dude tomorrow, whenever, like we will get it in, no questions, no nothing," Foster added.

Speaking on the bout between Stevenson and Lopez, Foster described the meeting as a 'great fight', but did not predict an outright winner. However, the fighter did not feel like the odds, which massively favor Stevenson, were an accurate representation of the matchup.

"For sure, [the odds are stretched], but I think they're going off of Teofimo being up and down... Certain fights, he looked like this, certain fights, he looked great. So I think they're going off consistency."

