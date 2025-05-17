Shakur Stevenson Roasts Gervonta Davis' Place In Pound-For-Pound Rankings
Many boxing fans would agree that the lightweight division is the most compelling weight class in the entire sport right now. Not only are some of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers in that weight division, but several larger-than-life personalities and superstars also preside in lightweight.
Two such stars are Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Shakur Stevenson. These two undefeated fighters have been circling each other for years. And if Davis gets past Lamont Roach when those two rematch in August, there's a chance the boxing world will finally get to see Tank and Shakur square off in the ring.
Ring Magazine recently released its lightweight rankings. While there technically isn't a Ring lightweight champion right now, Gervonta Davis is listed at No. 1, Keyshawn Davis is at No. 2, and Stevenson is at No. 3.
Stevenson was asked about these rankings during a May 16 interview with Fight Hub TV, and didn't mince words.
"The guy at No. 1 is a guy that just had a draw in his last fight, right?" Stevenson said. "So then what are we talking about? It ain't really even [worth] talking about. It is what it is. I ain't tripping. It's funny to me, it's all jokes. None of that s*** matters. July 12 is the main concern. As long as I'm locked in and focused on my job, that's all that matters."
Hopefully, Davis and Stevenson will eventually fight so fans can get a definitive answer to which one should be ahead of the other in lightweight rankings.
