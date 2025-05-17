Boxing Legend Nonito Donaire Looking To Make Ring Return At 42
Ring legend Nonito Donaire is looking to return to the ring this summer. The Filipino fighter has held world titles in four weight classes, and at 42, he is seeking to follow in Manny Pacquiao's footsteps and make a return to the ring.
Donaire (42-8) was present at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena when former ring rival Naoya Inoue (30-0) contested the undisputed junior featherweight title against Ramon Cardenas(26-2). It was a fight of the year, and while watching it, Donaire got the itch to return.
“Watching the fight made me want to be in the ring again,” Donaire said in a statement posted on the World Boxing Council website.
Donaire is said to be keen to take on Takuma Inoue (20-2). The lesser-known Inoue is the younger brother of "The Monster." Donaire’s fight with Naoya Inoue in 2019 was a Ring Magazine fight of the year, with Donaire proving to be Inoue’s most difficult opponent yet.
Donaire last fought in 2023 at the age of 40. He set a record when he won the World Bantamweight title at the unheard-of age of 38. He has also signaled a willingness to take on any of the 118 lbs champions, a victory against any of them would allow him to break his own record.
Another possible opponent linked to Donaire is Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez. Chocolatito (52-4) fought last in July of last year. At the time, rumors of a Riyadh Season Legends card featuring a Donaire vs. Gonzalez match-up swirled. It's a fight that many fans have clamored for during their primes.
Power is the last thing to go in a fighter. His 28 knockouts speak for themselves. So even at this age, Donaire, who had a cannon in his fists, would make a dangerous opponent for many fighters.
