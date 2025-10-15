Lamont Roach Gets Honest On Pursuing Legal Action Against Gervonta Davis Over Jake Paul Fight
After Lamont Roach Jr. and Gervonta "Tank" Davis fought to a draw on March 1, everybody thought that a rematch was going to be the obvious next course of action.
Not only was the inconclusive fight result itself conducive to a rematch, but the controversy of what actually happened within the 12 rounds — specifically in round nine, when Davis took a knee out of nowhere that should have resulted in penalization (that would have caused him to lose) but went unpunished — made it feel like a rematch was inevitable.
However, negotiations took an exceedingly long time in the wake of that bout. And while a rematch date of August 16 had been rumored, the fact that neither fighter nor promotion confirmed this rematch date suggested not everything was as it seemed.
August 16 came and went with no Davis vs. Roach II fight taking place. And soon afterwards, Gervonta announced that he would be fighting against Jake Paul on November 14.
Roach was upset when this Davis vs. Paul fight was announced, as he made it clear that he felt like Gervonta was ducking the rematch to chase a money fight against Jake Paul.
He also alleged that both he and Davis had already signed to fight each other. But because Davis went in another direction after signing on the dotted line, this could be considered a breach of contract and would be grounds for taking Davis to court.
Lamont Roach Gets Clear On Taking Legal Action on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis
Roach was interviewed on an October 14 edition of Inside the Ring. And at one point, he was asked whether he was going to pursue legal action against Tank for failing to heed the rematch contract.
"I never said this publicly, but no, we aren't going to go to arbitration. Because I'm very well taken care of. I'mma say that," Roach said, per an X post from Mike Coppinger.
He then added, "I publicly want to say thank you to Al Haymon, PBC, and everyone who made things right on his behalf. Even though he messed up, on his behalf, they made things right on my end."
While Roach didn't specify exactly what he meant by saying PBC "made things right on my end," it's safe to assume they paid him a sum of money not to take this to court.
And Roach was clearly willing to oblige, which means that Davis won't be going go court because of his supposed breach of contract.
