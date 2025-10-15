Lamont Roach Gets Honest On Pursuing Legal Action Against Gervonta Davis Over Jake Paul Fight

Lamont Roach said he could have taken Gervonta Davis to arbitration after he ditched the Aug. 16 rematch to face Jake Paul, but didn’t because Al Haymon and PBC took care of him and made things right. ⁦@OneOf1x⁩ explains to me what transpired on ⁦@InsideRingShow⁩. pic.twitter.com/9n6ixeF5pw