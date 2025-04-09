Lamont Roach Reveals Gervonta Davis Is Ghosting Him Before Rematch
The entire boxing world is eager to see when an official date and time will be announced for the rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach. While all indications are that a rematch is guaranteed to take place (and is being reported to likely occur on June 21 in Las Vegas), the lack of an official announcement thus far is unsettling to some.
What's for sure is that Gervonta Davis has essentially been nowhere to be found online since his controversial first fight against Roach occurred on March 1, which resulted in a majority draw (despite many believing Roach deserved to win).
Roach, on the other hand, has been popping up everywhere, doing multiple interviews to state his case for winning the fight, discussing the fateful knee that Davis took in the middle of the ninth round, and discussing his sentiment regarding the rematch.
Roach's most recent interview was alongside boxing icon Andre Ward on the All The Smoke Fight podcast on April 8. And at one point, he shared an interesting anecdote about his post-fight interaction attempts with Tank.
Roach first discussed how he and Davis had a lot of mutual respect before the fight. When Ward asked him whether it's the same after the fight, he sighed and said, "He changed his number. I tried to call him. He changed his number."
Roach then mentioned how he and Davis shook hands on a pre-fight bet that Davis would knock him out. He then added, "I ain't got that [bet money] yet! He changed his number, slim. But that will be a conversation for another day."
Hopefully Roach will get to confront Davis about this in person soon.
