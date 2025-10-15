Heavyweight Contender Predicts "Top Three" Joseph Parker Will Beat Fabio Wardley
On October 25th in London, Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) will take on Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) at the O2 Arena in a heavyweight title eliminator.
The winner of the bout will be in pole position to face the undisputed king of the division, Oleksandr Usyk, as Parker has aspirations of becoming a two-time champion, and Wardley is seeking his first world title.
Although Parker was campaigning strongly for a fight with the Ukrainian great, he will once again have to prove his worth against 30-year-old Wardley. According to his sparring partner, it will be Parker's night on October 25th.
Guido Vianello Predicts Joseph Parker To Overcome Knockout Artist Fabio Wardley
Despite facing an unbeaten Wardley, Joseph Parker is massively favored by bookmakers going into his 40th career fight.
A win for the New Zealand native will improve his winning streak to seven, having not tasted defeat since his 2022 loss to Joe Joyce. As for Wardley, he goes into the bout off back-to-back wins, after being held by Frazer Clarke to a draw in their first 2024 meeting.
According to heavyweight contender Guido Vianello (14-3-1, 12 KOs), his current training partner Parker will get the better of Wardley, whom the Italian has also sparred.
When asked for his thoughts on the upcoming bout by Pro Boxing Fans, 'The Gladiator' Vianello was not hesitant in picking Parker to win.
"I love Joseph. I think that he's stronger, he's faster [than Wardley]. Parker right now is in the top three. Usyk, Moses [Itauma], and Parker. So Parker is a top guy, he deserves a title shot."- Guido Vianello
Vianello, who lives with Parker, did not give any insight into his sparring sessions with Wardley, but seemed confident in backing his teammate against the knockout artist.
The Italian was also part of preparations for Parker's scheduled bout against Daniel Dubois in February, before the then-heavyweight champion withdrew on short notice due to illness. This resulted in Parker instead facing Martin Bakole, stopping the fighter emphatically in round two.
When discussing the notable heavyweight contenders he has faced in the past in training, Vianello mentioned that Anthony Joshua is someone he has not shared the ring with in sparring. The 31-year-old expressed interest in the interview in facing Joshua in a professional fight, feeling that he could stop 'AJ'.
Vianello last competed on October 11th, when he scored a knockout win over Alexis Barriere on Jaron Ennis' undercard.
