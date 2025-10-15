WBA Orders Moses Itaumi Bout With 32-3 Heavyweight Champion
Oleksandr Usyk's next moves are still uncertain as the Ukrainian has not competed since his knockout win over Daniel Dubois in July. Despite being ordered to face Joseph Parker by the WBO, Usyk's injury meant that he did not have to vacate his world title.
A return date for the undisputed heavyweight champion is still in the air, as well as his next opponent being unclear. Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will battle it out on October 25, while Agit Kabayel and Moses Itauma wait in the wings.
Many have called for rising star Itauma to get the opportunity, given that he is one of the brightest sparks in the division. Although one champion has been ordered to face 20-year-old Itauma, it is not the undisputed champion of the division.
Kubrat Pulev Ordered To Defend WBA Regular Title Against Moses Itauma
Queensberry Boxing Promotions has confirmed that Moses Itauma was deemed a mandatory challenger by the WBA for Kubrat Pulev's 'Regular' title.
Although Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBA World Heavyweight title, Bulgarian fighter Pulev holds the organization's 'Regular' belt.
The 44-year-old Pulev has now been ordered to defend that title against Itauma, as the pair will have until November 14th to strike a deal, or the WBA will order a purse bid. The ordering of the fight does not affect Usyk's title.
Pulev has a professional record of 32-3 (14 KOs), with his last fight being a unanimous decision win over Mahmoud Charr in December 2024. The Bulgarian's three professional losses have come from Derek Chisora in 2022, Anthony Joshua in 2020, and Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.
Both Joshua and Klitschko delivered knockout blows to Pulev to defend their status as heavyweight champions at the time.
'The Cobra' Pulev would be a whopping 24 years older than Itauma should the two come to terms for a heavyweight clash. However, it is currently unknown as to whether Pulev will accept Itauma as his mandatory challenger or vacate his belt.
Itauma is understood to be returning to action on December 13th, sharing a card with fellow heavyweight countryman Derek Chisora. Should Pulev accept a fight with Itauma, it may postpone the youngster's return to the ring.
Recently, Itauma turned down the opportunity to compete in an IBF title eliminator bout with Frank Sanchez from Cuba. Now, it appears as if Itauma may have aspirations to claim the WBA 'Regular' title instead.
