Conor Benn Sends Chris Eubank Jr Chilling Message Ahead of Next Weekend’s Fight
Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr are set to face off in a scintillating showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26. It's a highly anticipated grudge match between the pair who were previously scheduled to face off in 2022. However, Benn tested positive for PED usage and the bout was cancelled.
The rivalry is also a family feud, as their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, fought twice in the 1990s. Eubank Sr won the first fight to win the WBO middleweight title from Benn, while the second ended in a split draw.
It's unfinished business in many regards and Benn is razor focused ahead of the contest. He sent a chilling message to his counterpart, saying:
I am coming to fight. It's always personal, it's not just Chris. Every single one of my fights has been personal. If you're trying to take food off my table and out of my kids mouths, it's personal. It's never business with me, always personal, always got a chip on my shoulder about it.
He added:
Come Saturday night, forget the egg slap, forget the names, forget the calling me this, calling me that, it makes no difference. There ain't no aggression, I am coming in there to do a job and I am coming in there to wipe him out.
Conor Benn added that he has had a fantastic fight camp in Spain with the likes of Bruno Surace, Denzel Bentley, and William Scull. He seems ready to go against Chris Eubank Jr.
