Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Coach Addresses Rumored Pay Refusal
It has not been a good year to be a fan of Gervonta Davis, and this is owed to several unfortunate pieces of news.
The most notable of which stems from Davis earning a majority draw decision against Lamont Roach on March 1, in what was arguably the worst performance of his life to this point.
While Davis escaped with a draw, most believe that he deserved to lose the fight, especially because he took a knee out of nowhere in the ninth round that should have cost him at least a point, which would have resulted in his defeat.
Boxing outcomes aside, Davis also has had a disappointing year outside of the ring. This is because "Tank" was arrested in Florida on July 11, on charges of assault after an alleged domestic violence dispute with his ex-girlfriend.
As if this wasn't enough for Davis and his fan base to deal with, there have been recent rumors that Davis is leaning towards retirement, which is the byproduct of his hesitancy to sign a contract to rematch against Roach.
These two were initially supposed to fight for a second time on August 16, but that has been postponed because of Davis' absence.
Did Gervonta Davis Refuse to Pay His Coaches?
After comments Calvin Ford (Davis' head trainer) made in an August 7 episode of The Rize Podcast, rumors began circulating that Davis has been refusing to pay his coaches recently. However, one of his other top coaches, Kenny Ellis, set the record straight about this, which was included in an August 7 X post from FightHubTV.
"Stop this narrative about Tank not paying me and Calvin. Each and every time I worked that corner with Tank, Tank took care of me. And he gonna continue to take care of me. Tank is family for life," Ellis said.
"In Baltimore, we don't count other men's pockets. I don't care if he's a billionaire, I ain't counting his pockets. But Tank has always taken care of us, and he's gonna continue to take care of us. So y'all need to stop that narrative," he added.
While Ellis made it clear that Davis has always paid him for cornering his fights, his response did leave uncertainty as to whether Davis has been paying him adequately during his fight camps and during regular training when there isn't a bout lined up.
However, this seems to be the least of Ellis' worries right now.
