Manny Pacquiao Speaks Out on Mayweather Rematch Postponement

It was recently announced that the rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will be postponed pending the American's many legal issues. His old rival, however, remains hopeful.

Mayweather and Pacquiao had their first long-awaited fight in 2015. After years of waiting, Mayweather claimed a unanimous decision victory in a plodding affair that left many wanting more.

There was talk of a rematch for a number of years afterward, but when Mayweather retired in 2017 and only returned to fight Conor McGregor, it seemed that it was no longer a possibility.

Pacquiao would go on to fight until 2021 and became the oldest welterweight champion in history at 40 years old after beating Keith Thurman in 2019. The Filipino's boxing journey came to an end in 2021, and he took a four-year hiatus, pursuing politics before making a sensational return to the ring - challenging WBC champion Mario Barrios to become the oldest world champion in boxing history.

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Many believe he was unfortunate not to get the win against Barrios, instead walking away with a draw.

Pacquiao reacts to the postponement news

Mayweather has yet to return to the professional game since his last retirement but he does keep busy with exhibition fights, seemingly against anyone who is willing to pay him.

This has led him into some legal trouble, which has now canceled or postponed two of the fights he had scheduled this year, including the Pacquiao rematch. However, the former eight-division champion is still confident the fight can happen next year.

"We’re finalizing the final date," Pacquiao told FightHype. "Yes [it will be next year]. I hope he will fix his problems [with the lawsuit].”

Mayweather is being sued by CSI Promotions over a breach of contract for his fights against Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, which the promoters believed they had exclusive rights to. They also allege that Mayweather took large sums in advance payments only to abandon the deal entirely.

The lawsuit and court injunction have also prevented Mayweather from fighting this past weekend against Greek Kickboxer Mike Zambidis and will now also postpone his return to the professional ranks against Pacquiao. With Mayweather turning 50 this year and Pacquiao 48, the clock is ticking on this fight and the interest in it.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Most fans want to share Pacquiao's optimism for this fight going ahead, but this is just the latest in a long string of legal issues for Mayweather, including court-ordered child support payments, charges for check fraud, a lawsuit against his former managers, and multiple lawsuits for unpaid debts.