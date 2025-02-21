Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole Prediction And Odds
Joseph Parker will face late-replacement Martin Bakole on Saturday night in the co-main event of the "Last Crescendo" card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Parker's original opponent, IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois, fell ill on Thursday evening, and after being assessed by doctors was declared unfit to fight.
Bakole brings a 21-1 record to Riyadh and has been dubbed as one of the most avoided fighters in the heavyweight division.
Parker has gone 5-0 since being stopped by Joe Joyce in 2022, and since teaming up with Andy Lee has positioned himself back at the top of the division with wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.
Let's check out the odds for the Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole contest courtesy of FanDuel.
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Parker -210, Bakole +160
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole knockout odds
KO/TKO: Parker +110, Bakole +200
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole decision odds
Decision: Parker +330, Bakole +1000
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole prediction
Late changes of opponent are always a gamble in boxing.
Joseph Parker has spent the best part of 12 weeks preparing for Daniel Dubois, only to have his opponent change and game plan in pieces just 48 hours before the fight.
Martin Bakole has put together a solid run of wins over the likes of Tony Yoka, Carlos Takam and Jared Anderson, and will be comfortable heading to the Kingdom as an underdog.
Parker's mentality won't change, but his tactics will; whether his team spearheaded by Andy Lee can make the necessary adjustments will be seen on Saturday night.
Despite this fork in the road, Parker is looking the best he has ever looked in his career, and he should be able to burst the bubble of Bakole via stoppage.
Winner: Joseph Parker
How To Watch Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole
- Date: February 22, 2025
- Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
- TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
