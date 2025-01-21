Boxing

Boxxer Signs Olympic Refugee Medalist Cindy Ngamba To Multi-Fight Deal

Boxxer has signed 26-year-old Olympic bronze medalist Cindy Ngamba to a multi-fight deal, the company announced on X this morning.

The Paris Olympian, born in Cameroon but representing the Refugee Olympic Team, became the first ever refugee team Olympian to win a medal.

Multi-fight deal 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 ✍️

We are delighted to announce standout Olympic star and bronze medalist
@CindyNgamba will make her pro debut on March 7th 🔥🏅

@boxxer

Ngamba, who currently resides in Bolton, England, will make her professional boxing debut on March 7th in the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. No opponent has been announced at the time of publication.

At Tuesday's press conferenced she said:

“For every boxer out there and every fighter, you want to set yourself high goals and aims. I want to get myself in the ring with the most experienced female boxers out there and hopefully go for any world title as possible.”

Cindy Ngamba

The March 7 card at the Royal Albert Hall will also feature Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman, and Caroline Dubois against a to be announuced oppoenent.

