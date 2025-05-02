Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero Eyeing Knockout In Times Square
It has been a long time coming for Ryan Garcia and Rolando "Rolly" Romero.
The seeds of an eventual matchup were first planted years ago after the two shared a tough sparring session where both fighters landed huge blows against each other. Now, they'll take the headgear and sparring gloves off when they headline a historic card at Times Square in New York.
Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) and Romero will face off in the main event for a secondary WBA welterweight title on Friday on DAZN PPV. For Garcia, he believes Romero (16-2, 13 KO isn't among the top fighters in the world and has every intention of proving that on Friday night.
"Rolly has never been seen as a real elite fighter," Garcia said at the press conference on Wednesday. "I'm just here to do my job and knock him out."
Rolly has similar intentions and is aiming to land the best win of his career in devastating fashion.
"A vicious knockout," Romero said. "I'm knocking him out. (It's) long overdue."
Romero, who is a former WBA junior welterweight champion, is 2-2 in his last four fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Manuel Jaimes on Sept. 14. Garcia is coming off a no-contest against Devin Haney on April 20, 2024. Garcia originally won the fight by decision, but multiple failed drug tests for ostarine led to a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission.
In the co-main event on Friday, Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), who is a former undisputed lightweight champion and WBC junior welterweight champion, will face former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs). In the first of the three big fights on the card, WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) will defend his titles against undefeated interim WBO junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs).
The stakes are high for both fighters, with a vacant title at stake, but Garcia, in particular, is under more pressure heading into Friday night. A potential rematch against Haney looms should they win their respective fights at Times Square. Garcia could also have other big bouts as options, like Lopez or unified IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight champion Jaron Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) with a win.
First, though, Gar knows he has to handle business against Romero before he can move forward to a huge fight the next time he steps into the ring.
"I've got to focus on Rolly tomorrow," Garcia said after the weigh-in on Thursday. "Without winning that, we can't have that rematch, so I've got to focus on Rolly. He's a power puncher, so I've got to watch every step."
