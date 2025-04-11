Mike Tyson Reacts To George Foreman’s Passing In Latest Interview
George Foreman recently passed away at the age of 76. Foreman is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight champions ever.
Foreman had two chapters in his career. After an initial retirement, Foreman came back almost a decade later and once again rose atop the heavyweight division.
Foreman retired in 1997 again and at that time, Tyson was wreaking havoc through the heavyweight division. 'Iron' Mike has now shared his reaction to Foreman's passing and recalled how they were good friends.
Speaking to Men's Health, Tyson said:
I don't know how to say it really. He was one of the greatest fighters ever created, and he did so much for the sport of boxing. He showed [the world] how different you can be at 24, when he first won the heavyweight title, compared to 45, when he became the oldest heavyweight champion in history.
George Foreman's career path completely changed following his second retirement. He became the face of the George Foreman Grill which and also had an endearing personality in public. Tyson said:
It was so great to see somebody change in such a way, from being a mean, menacing, scare-you-death, give-you-a-heart attack-kind-of guy to this gentle, loving, Mr Softy guy. It’s a tremendous loss.
Like Foreman, Tyson's personality has also evolved over the years. Once a ferocious force of nature, Mike Tyson is no longer the vicious knockout artist he once was. He often offers deep and profound reflections on life these days, which could be attributed to his age as 'Iron' Mike is now nearing 60.
