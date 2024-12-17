Monaco Massacre: MJ’s Knockout Win Puts Him on Collision Course with Monster Inoue
Nine minutes. That's how long Murodjon "M.J." Akhmadaliev needed to win his interim world title belt his past weekend. Nine minutes would be a horrible lap for a F1 Car in the Monaco Grand Prix. It was a quick win for Akhmadaliev’s who show-cased what boxing promoter Eddie Hearn called his “Uzbek Power” with the win. His explosive win shows he deserves a shot at boxing's pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue.
MJ dominated Ricardo Espinoza Franco, winning via 3rd round knockout in just under nine minutes in the mirrored hall of the Salle des Étoiles, Monte Carlo. Numerous celebrities, from French boxer Souleymane Cissokho to rapper Bugzy Malone. His Majesty Prince Albert II of Monaco presided over the event. The ruler of the principality and son of Hollywood actress Grace Kelly seemed to enjoy the show put on by Akhmadaliev. The event was produced in association with the famed Monte Carlo Casino which added level of glitz to the proceedings.
With his stoppage victory, former unified junior featherweight titleholder Murodjon "M.J." Akhmadaliev improved to 13-1 (10 KOs). More than that, he further cemented his position as the main potential challenger to Inoue with his victory. He picked up the World Boxing Association's interim title with the victory. Who Naoya Inoue, 28- 0 (25 KOs), will fight next is unclear
MJ has the best chance of any at Super Bantamweight, as he displayed in Monaco that his power is real. He put away Ricardo Espinoza Franco much quicker than Filipino Slugger John Riel Casimero. Franco was down against Casimero but stopped on his feet in the 12th round of their fight.
MJ can launch surprise attacks from the outside. He is still having fun in the ring, and his creativity in his attack and, at times, orthodox style could make a matchup with Inouye tactically interesting.
"The best should be fighting the best," said Akhmadaliev who brought a small but, vocal contingent with him from his native Uzbekistan with him ringside to Monte Carlo.
Akhmadaliev also called Inouye a "legend," and his promoter Eddie Hearn joined him in the ring, pointing out that the WBA has twice called for the match between the two Asian greats.
Ofcourse Inouye has other options he could face but, David "Picasso" Record. Yet, MJ is the real KO artist in the division (he even wears a beret but, that might be a revolutionary nod).
The Monte-Carlo Showdown was launched in 2017 and has included a number of top names in the sport, including WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol and former women's contender Cecilia Braekhus, as well as Heavyweight fan favorite Derek Chisora, and also former WBA Super-Flyweight Champion Kal Yafa. At the same time, Monaco is also known for its history in association football, super yachts, and F1. It's worth noting that professional boxing predates those sports in the principality.