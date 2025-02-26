Boxing

On This Day: Muhammad Ali Beats Sonny Liston To Become The Heavyweight Champion - February 25, 1964

Muhammad Ali defeated Sonny Liston in 1964 to become the heavyweight champion.

Apratim Banerjee

Muhammad Ali is one of the greatest fighters in the history of boxing, and February 25, 1964 marked a crowing moment in Ali's legendary career.

Back then, Ali was still known as Cassius Clay, and at 22, he fought Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title at the Convention Hall in Miami.

Heading into the contest, Liston was highly favoured due to his brute strength and power. Ali, meanwhile, relied heavily on his speed and technique.

Ali started the fight fast and eventually began frustrating Liston with his game plan. The reigning champion grew increasingly frustrated due to his inability to land power punches.

Then, in the seventh round, Liston failed to answer the bell due to a shoulder injury. As a result, Ali became the heavyweight champion of the world.

The pair had a rematch in 1965, with Ali earning a first round knockout win. The photo of Ali standing over a knocked out Liston is one of the most iconic images in the history of boxing.

Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston
Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston / IMAGO / TT

It was also Ali's last fight under the official name Cassius Clay. He soon converted to Islam, changing his name to Muhammad Ali from that point on. After his win against Liston, Ali announced himself as the greatest during his in-ring interview.

I shook up the world! I’m the greatest! I’m the greatest!

Muhammad Ali

Despite his back-to-back losses against Ali, Liston came back stronger. He won 15 of his last 16 fights before hanging up the gloves.

Sonny Liston against Muhammad Ali
