Shakur Stevenson Blasts Gervonta Davis, Reveals Why He's 'Disrespectful' To Boxing
On May 15, news broke that Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. would be having their highly anticipated rematch on August 16, which will be over five months from their March 1 fight that ended in a controversial majority draw.
One of the most interesting aspects of that March 1 fight was that, in the fight's aftermath, it came out that Davis had essentially already agreed to an exhibition bout against Jake Paul, as Paul was looking for a new opponent after Canelo Alvarez left him at the altar for a fight earlier in February.
Davis received some criticism from the boxing community for having this fight against Paul set up, if only because there are several other top contenders in his weight class that fans would much rather see him face.
One of the fighters who's at the top of the list for Davis to fight is reigning undefeated WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. And during a May 15 interview with Fight Hub TV, Stevenson put Tank on blast for preferring to fight Jake Paul instead of him.
"Man, Tank [is] disrespectful to the sport if he chose [fighting Jake Paul] over fighting with me," Stevenson said.
"I'm the best fighter in the sport. I've been telling them that. He called cap on it. So if he called cap, and he wanna say I'm not who I say I am, come prove it, brotha."
Given that there's rumors of Davis fighting Paul in November if he gets past Roach in August, it seems that Stevenson may have to wait a while longer to get this bout.
