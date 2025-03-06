Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Set For September 14 In Tokyo, Depending On One Thing
We are one step closer to one of the best fights in boxing.
The Ring Magazine has learned that Naoya Inoue and "MJ" Murodjon Akhmadaliev will fight on September 14, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, if the Japanese "Monster" is able to first defeat Ramon Cardenas on May 4.
Inoue's co-promotional team including Hideyuki Ohashi and Bob Arum have come to this agreement today which will see the pound-for-pound star fight twice within the space of four months, first in Las Vegas and then in front of his home fans in Tokyo.
But this news will only act as inspiration for Texan Ramon Cardenas, who will no doubt feel he is being overlooked ahead of his fight with the unbeaten Japanese star in May.
Cardenas earned his shot at the undisputed super-bantamweight champion thanks to his ranking with the WBA, running 14-0 since his solitary career defeat against Danny Flores in 2017.
Inoue has blitzed through every opponent fed to him standing unbeaten with a record of 29-0 (26 KOs) and looking to cement his name as one of the very best to do it in this talented generation of fighters.
The news that Inoue and Akhmadaliev have penned a deal to fight will end the rumors that either fighter is ducking the other - something that has been thrown more towards the Japanese star as MJ Akhmadaliev and his team continue to lobby him as the number one name at 122-pounds.
Akhmadaliev holds just one defeat on his record in controversial circumstances against Marlon Tapales in 2023, and has gone 2-0 since this defeat, besting Kevin Gonzalez and Ricardo Espinoza Franco via TKO.
