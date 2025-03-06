Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Set For September 14 In Tokyo, Depending On One Thing

‼️ Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO super-bantamweight world titles vs Ramon Cardenas on Sunday, May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will then fight Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sept 14th in Tokyo if he wins, The Ring has learned. pic.twitter.com/MLVAMqKKIx